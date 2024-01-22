Security Arrest Suspect Terrorizing Ogun Community With Toy Gun

A man accused of causing fear and distress in the Ala community of Odogbolu Local Government Area in Ogun State has been apprehended by the operatives of So-Safe Corps.

The Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Monday morning, stating that the suspect, identified as Daniel Iwalokun, was apprehended with a toy gun.

Iwalokun, an indigene of Ilaje in Ondo State, is said to have been terrorizing residents of Ala using a fake firearm.

“The suspect, identified as Daniel Iwalokun, a native of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, was apprehended by the Ijebu Zonal Operation team of the Corps.

“The suspect had been instilling fear in the people, causing unrest in the said Ala community and using the fake pistol to achieve his criminal aims,” The PUNCH quoted Moruf saying.

According to him, initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been operating alone with the toy gun.

Moruf stated that the suspect and the counterfeit firearm had been taken to the Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters for additional investigation and potential prosecution, as per the directive of the Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo.

In a similar development, the So-Safe Corps also apprehended a suspected notorious Eye Confraternity cultist named Kabiru Adedotun, who had been causing terror in Ogun communities.

During the arrest, a cut-to-size pistol was reportedly recovered from him.

Adetoun and the recovered item have now been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Monitoring Unit, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, for further investigation and eventual transfer to the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, for possible prosecution.