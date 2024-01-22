Obaseki Hails Super Eagles For Qualifying For 2023 AFCON Round Of 16

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for scaling through to the next round of the 2023 AFCON.

The Super Eagles needed a win or a draw to guarantee themselves a place in the round of 16 after recording a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea and a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

Fortunately, Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny favoured the Nigerian side as Opa Sanganté scored an own goal in the 36th minute which turned out to be the match-winner.

The slim win helped the Super Eagles to finish second in Group A with 7 points in three games, on equal points with first-placed Equatorial Guinea.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I heartily congratulate our dear Super Eagles for another impressive performance in the ongoing 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), defeating Guinea Bissau 1-0 and clinching seven points to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

“You have continued to showcase the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, flying the country’s flag high with pride and passion and we are proud of your achievements and exploits.

Story continues below advertisement

“I urge you to remain focused and maintain the high level of discipline and commitment that has brought you this far as you progress in the continental tournament. We are all rallying behind you, and believe in your ability to bring home the laurel. Congratulations.”