Super Eagles Qualify For 2023 AFCON Round Of 16 As Equatorial Guinea Smash Ivory Coast

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 AFCON round of 16 as the hosts, Ivory Coast, suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Equatorial Guinea.

All that the Super Eagles needed to seal their place in the second round of the 2023 AFCON was an own goal from Guinea-Bissau defender, Opa Sanganté in the 36th minute of the keenly contested game at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny earlier today, January 22, 2024.

During the game, Nigerian talismanic striker and African player of the year, Victor Osimhen struggled to stamp his authority in front of goal. The 25-year-old Napoli striker had some brilliant goalscoring opportunities in the eighteen-yard box but failed to bury any of them.

The Djurtus who went into the game knowing that they stood no chance of remaining in the tournament, gave a very good account of themselves as they knocked the ball around, frustrated the Nigerian side, and created some good goalscoring opportunities for themselves.

They had a goal canceled for offside likewise the Super Eagles who had two goals disallowed during the game due to irregularities in the build-up to the goals.

After the tense 90 minutes of football, the Super Eagles survived the threat as they booked themselves a place in the next round of the tournament.

At the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, it was a whitewash for the hosts, Ivory Coast as they couldn’t hold their own against Equatorial Guinea in front of their home fans.

They conceded a goal in the first half of the encounter and conceded three in the second half to go down 4-0 at the hands of the lowly-rated Equatorial Guinea.

After a 1-1 draw with Nigeria, a 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau, and now a 4-0 victory over Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea finished the group stage as Group A table leaders with 7 points in three games, on the same number of points with second-placed Super Eagles who have inferior goals difference.

Third-placed Ivory Coast would now have to wait for the conclusion of other group-stage games to find out whether they will qualify for the next round as best losers.