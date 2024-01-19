Victor Osimhen Insists Super Eagles Won’t Take Guinea-Bissau Lightly

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has said he and his teammates wouldn’t take their last 2023 AFCON group stage game against Guinea-Bissau lightly.

Victor Osimhen and his teammates minimized the pressure on them going into the last group stage game of the tournament by beating the hosts, Ivory Coast, 1-0 on Thursday, January 18.

Nigeria scored the only goal of the encounter after Osimhen was fouled in the box, and a VAR review confirmed it to be a penalty offense. Eagles’ captain, William Troost-Ekong, converted the spot-kick in the 55th minute of the encounter.

“This game against Ivory Coast was a big statement game for us.

“We needed to win and make a statement in a competition like the AFCON.

“It was important to start well. We waited for them in the midfield, waiting for them to make mistakes, but I am really happy about this win, and we will keep on going from here, ”the 25-year-old Napoli striker told reporters in Abidjan on Thursday.

At 6 p.m. on January 22, the Super Eagles will take on Guinea-Bissau and need at least a draw to guarantee their progress to the next round of the 2023 AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria met twice during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. They stunned the Eagles with a 1-0 win in Abuja in the first leg of the qualifiers, but the Nigerian side bounced back to defeat them 1-0 away from home.

“We know them”, Victor Osimhen noted. “We played them in qualifying, and we know how dangerous they can be. We can never take any game lightly.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently second in Group A with four points in two games, behind first-placed Equatorial Guinea on goal difference.