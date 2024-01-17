Victor Osimhen Hints On Retiring After Winning AFCON For Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has stressed that guiding Nigeria to win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be one of the best moments of his life and probably mark the end of his international career.

Victor Osimhen is unavoidably the focus of attention for the Nigerian team because of his success with Napoli, as he scored 26 goals in the previous season to help them win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Aside from that, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker is the reigning CAF player of the year and also finished 8th at the 2023 Ballon d’Or, hence, he is seen as the talisman in the Super Eagles 2023 AFCON squad.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the Super Eagles’ second group stage game against the hosts, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, Osimhen stressed that he is looking forward to winning a title with the Super Eagles.

“I have done that with Napoli, I have made history, but no matter what I do, no matter how many goals I have scored, to be able to win the AFCON would go a long way in my life but probably when I do that I am done,” Osimhen said.

“I am looking forward to winning something with the Super Eagles.”

The only AFCON experience Victor Osimhen had before the 2023 AFCON was the 2019 edition of the tournament which was a disappointing outing for him because he rarely played as Odion Ighalo was the team’s main striker.

Nigeria finished third in the tournament and Osimhen missed the 2021 edition of the tournament due to an injury.

“In 2019 when I came, Ighalo was there. He is a big brother to me, so it was important for me to go through this learning process from him, to get this experience,” Osimhen said.

“I was supposed to be there in Cameroon, but of course, I had my facial injury.

“Now I am here. It is a dream come true for me. I don’t want to put myself in the center but of course, a lot of people say this. I think I am more of a team player.

“I think we have the quality to make sure we have a very good tournament that we can be proud of.”

Victor Osimhen played for 90 minutes in the Eagles’ opening game at the 2023 AFCON which ended in a 1-1 draw against Equatoria Guinea. The Napoli striker scored the team’s equalizer and failed to convert a series of other goalscoring opportunities.

“The first game was really disappointing,” he said.

“Going forward we need to make sure we get it right in the next game, which is against a tougher opponent.”