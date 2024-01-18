AFCON 2023: Governor Obaseki Celebrates Super Eagles’ 1-0 Win Over Ivory Coast

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their hard-fought victory over the hosts of the 2023 AFCON.

The Super Eagles who were not given any chance of making progress in the tournament after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, were organized enough to grab all three points against the hosts, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, January 18.

Victor Osimhen who couldn’t test the Ivorian goalkeeper, Yahia Fofana as much as expected, was fouled in the box in the second half and earned the Eagles a penalty after a VAR review.

The team’s captain, William Troost-Ekong stepped up and converted the spot-kick which ended up becoming the match-winner.

The 1-0 win has pushed Nigeria to the second spot in Group A with four points in two games, behind first-placed Equatorial Guinea on goals difference.

In reaction to the important win, governor Obaseki, said in a statement: “I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their well-deserved victory over the host nation, Ivory Coast in their second AFCON Group A match.

“The Super Eagles showed they were a superior team, showcasing their exceptional talent, skills, and resilience, leading to the 1-0 win over the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.

“As they progress in the competition, I charge them to continue on their impressive run so they can place Nigeria on the continental map for good.”