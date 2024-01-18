2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Record First-Ever Win Against Elephants In Ivory Coast

For the first time in the history of African football, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have recorded their first-ever win on the soil of the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria went into the game with the pressure of sitting as low as third place in Group A which means that they needed to win to stand a chance of making it out of the group.

Recall that the Nigerian team led by coach Jose Peseiro recorded a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage game against Equatorial Guinea. This came after the hosts of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast, recorded a win in their opening group-stage game against Guinea-Bissau.

The pressure was intensified earlier today when Equatorial Guinea defeated Guinea-Bissau in their second group-stage game. The massive 4-2 win over the Djurtus lifted them to the top of Group A with four points in two games.

Hence, the Super Eagles were condemned to beat the Ivorians, and fortunately, they recorded the needed win though the hosts looked more compact throughout the game.

The lone goal that made all the difference was scored by the captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot after Victor Osimhen was fouled in the box.

The 1-0 win means that the Super Eagles of Nigeria now have 4 points in two games, but they are still sitting second behind Equatorial Guinea on goal difference.

As it stands, the Eagles need at least a draw against Guinea-Bissau on January 22 to guarantee their progress to the round of 16.