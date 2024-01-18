Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast: Super Eagles Starting XI (Line Up) Emerge

In preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group A fixture against Ivory Coast, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has announced two changes to the starting XI.

This tactical adjustment follows the team’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, aiming to strengthen their performance in the crucial match.

Alhassan Yusuf and Moses Simon have been left out of the starting line-up, with Peseiro opting for a 3-4-3 formation.

The team will see Stanley Nwabali continue as the goalkeeper, maintaining his position over Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo.

In defense, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey will join forces with William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi, forming a robust back three.

Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi, having proved their mettle, will operate as right and left wing-backs, respectively.

The midfield will see a dynamic duo from the English leagues with Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi taking central roles.

The attack promises an Italian flair, featuring players from top Serie A clubs – Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan), and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) – leading the offensive line.

This eagerly anticipated match against Ivory Coast, set to kick off at 6 pm Nigerian time, is a significant test for the Super Eagles under Peseiro’s guidance.