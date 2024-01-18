Equatorial Guinea Shame Guinea-Bissau As They Put Pressure On Nigeria, Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea has proven that their performance against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2023 AFCON opener was not a fluke as they humiliated Guinea-Bissau in their second group stage game.

Earlier today, Guinea-Bissau who suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ivory Coast in their opening group stage game faced Equatorial Guinea who drew 1-1 with Nigeria on January 14.

During the game which took place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, 34-year-old Emilio Nsue who plays for the Spanish third-tier club, CF Intercity scored the match opener in the 21st minute.

In the 37th minute, the Djurtus got back into the game courtesy of an own goal from Esteban Orozco Fernández. Hence, the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the second half of the Group A encounter, the National Thunder regained their lead through the boots of Juan Miranda in the 46th minute.

Afterward, it was Emilio Nsue’s show as he scored two more goals in the 51st and 61st minutes respectively to become the first player to score a hat-trick in the 2023 AFCON.

In the 93rd minute of the encounter, the Djurtus scored a consolation goal courtsey of José Correia.

The 4-2 win over Guinea-Bissau means that Equatorial Guinea are currently on top of Group A with four points in two games pending the outcome of the game between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at 6 p.m. later today.

This also means that third-placed Nigeria are now condemned to beat Ivory Coast later this evening to stand a chance of qualifying from the group. Also, the Elephants must grab at least a draw against the Super Eagles to avoid being under too much pressure in their last group-stage game against Equatorial Guinea on January 22.