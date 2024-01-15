Equatorial Guinea Coach Insists His Mission Is Not Over After Drawing With Nigeria

The head coach of Equatorial Guinea, Juan Micha, has insisted that his team has an incomplete mission despite doing the unthinkable against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On Sunday, January 14, the Super Eagles were expected to beat lowly-rated Equatorial Guinea in their opening 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) encounter.

To the dismay of most football enthusiasts, the Super Eagles had to come from a goal down to draw 1-1 in front of over 8,000 spectators at the 60,000-capacity Alassane Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

Jesus Owono of Equatorial Guinea made over six fantastic saves to deny Victor Osimhen and the rest clear goalscoring opportunities. Due to his performance in the game, he won the best player of the match award.

Despite the rave their performance has generated, the Equatorial Guinean coach refused to describe the outcome of the match as an accomplishment.

He told reporters after the game that he and his team will continue to strive toward their aims for the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

He said, “I think this selection that I lead is prepared day by day to compete in this tournament.

“I am lucky to know the details of football, having been a high-level player.”

Coach Micha added: “Our mission is not complete, we still have a lot to do.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in a group stage, this is the first match. We will try to reach the next stage before seeing what happens next.”