SoarSuperEagles: Reactions As Super Eagles Of Nigeria Ignite Hope Of Fourth AFCON

After a slow start to the 2023 AFCON campaign, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have ignited the hope of the team winning their fourth African championship.

The Super Eagles who struggled to record a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, bounced back from the disappointing draw and grabbed a vital win against the hosts, Ivory Coast earlier today, January 18.

Victor Osimhen whose performance was below average in the game got Nigeria the penalty after he was fouled in the eighteen yard box. The team’s captain, William Troost-Ekong stepped up and converted the kick and that was all the Super Eagles needed to grab their first ever win against Ivory Coast on Ivorian soil.

Super Eagles fans react:

@iam_tallblaqboi wrote on X: “Barely tested but he’s calm, composed and reliable when called upon. Stanley Nwabali is my man of the match.”

@ykgunnerz wrote: “Superb win….well done boys…👏”

@OluwatobiAjayiJ wrote: “Nigeria! #SoarSuperEagles. That’s a very disciplined display.”

@Yousaseef11 wrote: “Proper Baller…. This an Ola Aina appreciation Tweet. Man was everywhere on the pitch 👍❤️❤️”.

@Iam_EmmanuelJo wrote: “Ola Aina- Man of the Match

Calvin Bassey- Rock Solid

Ekong- Very organized

Nwabali- Very confident”.

@DrJoeAbah shared, “Osimhen man of the match? How??? You are saying he played better than Aina, Lookman and Ekong? Mba nu, nwanne.”

@lollypeezle shared, “Osimhen staying down inside that box after the foul is the most professional thing I’ve seen a footballer do. He forced the hand of the referee to get a penalty. What a KING.”