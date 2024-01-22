2024 Grammys: Burna Boy Becomes First African Singer To Perform At Grammys Live Event

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is set to make history as the first African artiste to perform at the Grammys live recording award show.

Naija News reports that the Recording Academy, in a terse statement via X on Monday, January 22, 2024, disclosed that Burna Boy has been added to the performer lineup for the 2024 Grammys.

The ‘African Giant’ crooner was announced alongside Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

“Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS,” the Grammy organisers wrote on their X handle.

Other performers earlier announced include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, music executive, Ubi Franklin has reacted to reports of Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy acquiring a Bugatti W16 Mistral worth $5 million (N5 billion).

Naija News understand that an international car dealer, Deejay Mzi, shared a clip revealing both the exteriors and interiors of the singer’s new Bugatti W16 Mistral and confirming that it belonged to the ‘Last Last’ crooner.

Some sections of the media had reported that the price tag for a brand new Bugatti W16 Mistral is approximately $5 million (N5 billion).

However, Franklin has expressed doubt that Burna would spend such an amount on a car.