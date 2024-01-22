Adamawa Government Gives Hotels Deadline To Install CCTVs After Female Lodger Was Beheaded

Following the beheading of a woman in a hotel situated at Yola, Adamawa Capital, the state government has mandated all hotels in the state to install Close Circuited Television (CCTV) cameras in their rooms.

Issuing this directive at an emergency security meeting with hotel owners in Yola on Monday, the State Deputy Governor, Kaleptapwa Farauta gave six weeks to hoteliers to comply with the directives of the state government.

She warned that the state government would sanction hoteliers who fail to comply with the directive.

Speaking on behalf of hoteliers in the state, the chairman of hoteliers in the state, Samuel Adwata, assured the deputy governor that the group would comply with the directive.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Adamawa State Police Command arrested three individuals linked to the shocking murder of Bilkisu Alhaji Idi, a woman found beheaded at the Happy Day Quest Inn Hotel in Yola North Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, announced the detention of Offa Jacob and Yifarta Caleb, receptionists at the hotel, and Habibu Isah, a security guard.

The arrests came after the gruesome discovery on January 18, 2024, which has since sent shockwaves through the community.

SP Nguroje assured the public of a comprehensive investigation, underscoring the gravity with which the Adamawa Police Command is handling this sensitive case.