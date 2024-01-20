Police Arrest Three Over Beheading Of Woman In Adamawa Hotel

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three individuals linked to the shocking murder of Bilkisu Alhaji Idi, a woman found beheaded at the Happy Day Quest Inn Hotel in Yola North Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, announced the detention of Offa Jacob and Yifarta Caleb, receptionists at the hotel, and Habibu Isah, a security guard.

The arrests came after the gruesome discovery on January 18, 2024, which has since sent shockwaves through the community.

SP Nguroje assured the public of a comprehensive investigation, underscoring the gravity with which the Adamawa Police Command is handling this sensitive case.

In a distressing turn, the victim’s ex-husband, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his encounter with the police.

According to his account to Daily Trust, he was summoned to the Karewa Division and subsequently to the Adamawa Police headquarters, where he was confronted with the news of his former wife’s tragic fate.

The ex-husband, still reeling from the incident, recounted Bilkisu’s last phone call, where she requested to speak to their son.

Overwhelmed by the circumstances and unable to view the body, he expressed profound grief over the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the police have continued their investigation, promising to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.