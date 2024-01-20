‘These Type Of Prayers Are Selfish’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecy To Members

A Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a ‘controversial’ prophecy by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Naija News earlier reported that Adeboye, in the video making the rounds online, declared that colleagues of everyone at the Church service would come asking them for food and refreshments.

He added that even in their respective families, they would become the ones that people would come to ask for things.

He said, “Before this time next year, your colleagues will be coming to you for food. They will be coming to you for refreshment. I decree that in your family, you will be the go-to person in Jesus’ Name.”

However, the video, which was first shared on Pastor Adebye’s handle, was subsequently deleted, and it sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting via a post on Instagram, Daddy Freeze berated Adeboye, saying such types of prayers are selfish and the bible also preaches against them.

He wrote, “With all due respect, sir, these types of prayers are, in my humble opinion, the ‘selfish interest’ that the Bible preaches against. Canada, Europe and Japan are prospering today because they practice prosperity for all instead of for one.

“James 3:16. New Living Translation says, ‘For wherever there is jealousy and selfish ambition, there you will find disorder and evil of every kind’. Philippians 2:3 New International Version says, ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility, value others above yourselves”.