Nigerians React To Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecy To Members As RCCG Deletes ‘Controversial’ Video

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has come under heavy criticism online over a prophecy to members that some netizens considered controversial.

In the video making the rounds online, the clergy declared that colleagues of everyone at the service would come asking them for food and refreshments.

He added that even in their respective families, they would become the ones that people would come to ask for things.

However, the video, which was first shared on Pastor Adebye’s handle, was subsequently deleted, and it sparked reactions from Nigerians.

@prayz027 wrote: “RCCG were so quick to delete this video. But why?”

@FS_Yusuf_ wrote: “Una no gree for RCCG; dem don kuku delete the tweet.”

@__communicator_ wrote: “See the kind of prayer that Pastor E. A Adeboye of RCCG makes in 2024.”

@IamThatNaijaGuy wrote: “RCCG posted this and deleted it thereafter. How does a man of God, even make this kind of prayer? So they are happy seeing others come to beg for food. Nawa oo”

@ogechikero wrote: “That RCCG video is one of the things wrong with Christianity. How can people shout AMEN to a prophecy about “your colleagues coming to you for food”? So God is not for your colleagues????”

@Emmybosscfr wrote: “This is the reason RCCG is trending. Imagine having a full family as a congregation?”

@TrendingEx wrote: “RCCG is trending because of this video and post they made and quickly deleted when the cooking started. In the post, Pastor Adeboye prayed that “Your colleagues will beg you for food” and his congregation screamed AMEN.”

@AGINAS wrote: “Adeboye is a wicked and mean Pastor. He wants people begging like dogs. This is not the mind of God. My friends, Colleagues and family will not beg. As God blesses me, he will bless them. RCCG is a demonic coven.”

@eduhandsome_ wrote: “Year in and year out, RCCG releases demons into government who aid corruption and corrupt politicians ruin the lives of the Nigerian citizens. You can imagine the kind of prayers 🤲🏾 this man is giving to these gullible people Oh newsflash. They took it down. Shame, shame shame”