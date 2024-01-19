Transfer Updates On Maguire, Phillips, Salah, Joelinton, Benzema, Danjuma, Others

Manchester United intend to sell England’s Harry Maguire, 30, and Sweden’s Victor Lindelof, 29, should substantial offers be made this January, ESPN claimed.

Manchester United are monitoring Matthijs de Ligt, a 24-year-old defender for Juventus and the Netherlands, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fulham have offered £30 million for 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder, Andre, with a further £5 million in add-ons. Fulham and the Brazil international have already reached a personal agreement, Ben Jacobs claimed.

If Chelsea want to sign 25-year-old Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, they will have to trigger his 100 million euro release clause, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim said, according to ESPN.

The 28-year-old England international and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is wanted at West Ham United, according to the Standard.

Manchester City are eager to bring back Tottenham and Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 24, and midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25, of Aston Villa and Brazil, in deals that might cost them up to £200 million, Football Insider reported.

Teams in the Saudi Pro League are ready to revive their interest in Liverpool’s 31-year-old Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah next summer, 90min claimed.

Newcastle may sell the 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder Joelinton this summer if they are unable to reach a contract extension, according to the Mail.

French striker Karim Benzema is open to leaving Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad. The 36-year-old believes that moving to England is feasible, but his salary may prevent him from joining Arsenal or Chelsea, the Standard claimed.

Joe Rodon, a defender for Tottenham and Wales who is 26 years old, could sign a permanent contract with Leeds United. His price tag is worth more than £15 million, Football Insider claimed.

French team Lyon are pursuing 26-year-old Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, who signed a season-long loan from Villarreal last summer, according to Liverpool Echo.

Arsenal and Everton have been linked to 22-year-old Belgian international Amadou Onana, but Toffees boss Sean Dyche has batted down the claims, 90min reported.