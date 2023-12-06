From Nowhere, Harry Maguire Wins Premier League Player Of The Month

Manchester United’s most criticized player and former captain, Harry Maguire has stunned his critics by winning the Premier League Player of the Month for November.

This makes Harry Maguire the first Manchester United player to win the prestigious monthly award in the 2023-2024 season. The last time a United player won the award was when Marcus Rashford was named the winner in February 2023.

Note that Maguire has never started a Premier League game this season before October. However, in November, he started all three of Manchester United’s victories against Fulham, Luton Town, and Everton, thanks to injury woes at Old Trafford.

Under his leadership in United’s defense, the club didn’t concede any goal in the Premier League throughout November.

Harry Maguire triumphed over Jeremy Doku of Manchester City, Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United, Raheem Sterling of Chelsea, Marcus Tavernier of Bournemouth, and Thomas Kaminski of Luton Town to win the player of the month.

So far this season, the 30-year-old England international has made 14 appearances for Manchester United, 12 of which have been starts. The center-back has one goal and one assist in all competitions.

Note that Maguire enjoyed this run after his abysmal performance last season forced coach Erik Ten Hag to strip him of United captaincy ahead of this season. Interestingly, he is now seen as the most spirited player at Old Trafford.