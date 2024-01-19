Mohbad’s Lawyer Reportedly Sues His Father For Defamation, Demands N200 Million Compensation

The lawyer of the late singer, Oladimeji IIerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has reportedly sued his father, Joseph Aloba, for defamation of character.

Naija News reported that Joseph, in a recent interview with TVC, stated that he was shocked when they said Mohbad had a thumbprint will, whereas he is 50 years old and has no will.

Joseph Aloba further questioned how his 26-year-old son, who was a graduate, would thumbprint his will instead of signing it.

Mohbad’s father alleged that Wunmi, alongside her lawyer, used the singer’s finger to thumbprint on the will after his death.

However, reacting in a statement shared via the late singer’s Instagram page on Monday, his management described the claim as false and misleading.

The statement further disclosed that no member of Mohbad’s management or lawyers have communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed document the father is speculating.

Responding to the interview, Mohbad’s lawyers slammed a lawsuit against his father and demanded that he pay them the sum of N200 million.

In the document making the rounds online, Joseph was told to retract everything he said in his recent interview with TVC.

Mohbad’s lawyer also accused Joseph of neglecting his son’s corpse, adding his retraction must be published on different social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, PUNCH Newspaper and Instablog.