So You Mean A Grieving Father Is Lying? – Cynthia Morgan Tackles Nigerians Attacking Mohbad’s Father

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has slammed those bullying Joseph Aloba, the father of later Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, over the recent revelation about his son.

Naija News reported that Joseph, in a recent interview with TVC, stated that he was shocked when they said Mohbad had a thumbprint will, whereas he is 50 years old and has no will.

Joseph Aloba further questioned how his 26-year-old son, who was a graduate, would thumbprint his will instead of signing it.

Mohbad’s father alleged that Wunmi, alongside her lawyer, used the singer’s finger to thumbprint on the will after his death.

However, reacting in a statement shared via the late singer’s Instagram page on Monday, his management described the claim as false and misleading.

The statement further disclosed that no member of Mohbad’s management or lawyers have communicated the existence of a will or any such thumb-printed document the father is speculating.

Reacting to the interview, Cynthia Morgan questioned why people could think the 56-year-old man would be lying about the purported will.

She also rubbished the statement released by late Mohbad’s management, discrediting Joseph Aloba’s claims of an existing will.

She wrote, “Mohbad was bullied till his death right in front of everyone noe you are all shouting justice kinikon. Now you guys have started bullying baba mohbad. So you mean a greiving father is lying about all theres things? Take for instance he is a rich man will his daughter inlaw dare say she wouldn’t go for a DNA?

“Nigerians will support rubbish till the person involved is dead. Anywhere wey you for see management write us no use your brain nai be say no fit get sense again.”