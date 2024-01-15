How Can 26 Year-Old Mohbad Thumbprint On His Will? – Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has raised suspicious questions concerning the death of his son.

Naija News reports that Joseph, in a recent interview with TVC, said he met a large crowd at Mohbad’s house after his demise, including his PA, Darosha, Davido’s representative, Zlatan Ibile, Wunmi and her lawyer, and many others.

The singer’s father stated that he was shocked when they said Mohbad had a thumbprint will, whereas he is 50 years old and has no will.

Joseph Aloba further questioned how his 26-year-old son, who was a graduate, would thumbprint his will instead of signing it.

Mohbad’s father alleged that Wunmi, alongside her lawyer, used the singer’s finger to thumbprint on the will after his death.

In his words: “I was so shocked when they said Mohbad had a will. Me as his father, I’m 50 years old and I do not have something like that, I’ve never thought of writing my will. A 26-year-old boy wrote a will? That’s capital no so they had to collaborate with the lawyer to put his hands into things that are not right.

“A 26 year old thinking of having his own will, Mohbad is the kind of person that can never think of using his hand to thumbprint his will, he would rather sign it, but because he’s dead, they had to call a lawyer to do their own mathematics, it’s God that wants to expose them.”

The late singer’s father added that Mohbad’s body was already embalmed locally with cotton wool in his ears and nose, alongside a bowl of salt on his chest when he got to his house.