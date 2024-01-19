Bandits Dressed In Hijab Attack Police Post, Kill Officer, Injure Another

Bandits reportedly dressed in Hijab have attacked a village at Saki Jiki, in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The gunmen killed an officer and injured another during the attack.

Spokesman of the the State Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday, January 19, 2024.

He disclosed that the dire incident occurred at 8 pm on Thursday, January 18, adding that the police were already on top of the situation at the duty post.

According to him, “Yesterday( Thursday) at about 8 pm, some suspected armed bandits, deceitfully dressed in hijab, attacked officers at their duty post situated in Saki Jiki village of Batsari Local Government Area,” the PPRO said.

“The officers responded bravely and successfully repelled the attack. However, one officer lost his life and another was injured as a result of the attack

“Further development will be communicated in due course please.”

Identity Of Arrested Abuja Notorious Kidnapper Revealed

Meanwhile, the identity of the notorious Abuja kidnapper arrested by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command has been revealed.

In a statement on Friday, the FCT Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, said the name of the suspected kidnapper is Chinaza Phillip.

She said Philip was arrested on Thursday, January 18, 2024, for his involvement in the recent kidnappings and killings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adah added that the suspect was handed over to the FCT Police Command on Friday and is currently in police custody.

The statement reads: “The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January 2024.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.

“More details will be communicated soon….”