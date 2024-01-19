Identity Of Arrested Abuja Notorious Kidnapper Revealed

The identity of the notorious Abuja kidnapper arrested by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command has been revealed.

In a statement on Friday, the FCT Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, said the name of the suspected kidnapper is Chinaza Phillip.

She said Philip was arrested on Thursday, January 18, 2024, for his involvement in the recent kidnappings and killings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adah added that the suspect was handed over to the FCT Police Command on Friday and is currently in police custody.

The statement reads: “The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January 2024.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.

“More details will be communicated soon….”

See photos of the suspects and ammunition recovered during his arrest below.