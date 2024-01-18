Transfer Update On Gallagher, Broja, Phillips, Ramos, Simons, Hojbjerg, Others

If a compelling offer is made, Chelsea will let 22-year-old forward Armando Broja from Albania leave permanently this January, according to Sports.

Broja, who has made 17 appearances and scored two goals for Chelsea so far this season, has a price tag of £50 million, the Telegraph claimed.

Tottenham are still interested in Chelsea’s 23-year-old English midfielder, Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider.

At least six teams are interested in acquiring England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, including Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The 28-year-old’s contract will be determined next week, the Telegraph reported.

Newcastle United is searching Europe for potential midfield reinforcements with Phillips a top target. However, a deal for Phillips is contingent upon the Englishman persuading Manchester City to reduce their demands, according to i News.

Goncalo Ramos, a striker for Portugal, may not be staying at Paris St-Germain for long; The French team may sell the 22-year-old in January if a good offer comes in, L’Equipe claimed.

Trevoh Chalobah, 24, an English center back for Chelsea, is being pursued by Fulham to join them on a six-month loan with a buyout option, Sky Germany reported.

Denmark and Tottenham midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, might be of interest to Napoli should Spurs opt to sell the 28-year-old in January, Telegraph reported.

Xavi Simons, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder from the Netherlands who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris St-Germain, has attracted the interest of Arsenal, according to Sport Bild.

The news that Newcastle are reportedly trying to sign Bruno Guimaraes, a 26-year-old midfielder from Brazil, has also given the Gunners more momentum in their January pursuit of the midfielder, according to Football London.

Giovanni Reyna, a 21-year-old American midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, has drawn interest from Aston Villa, Football Transfers claimed.