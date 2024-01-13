Chelsea Beat Fulham To Record Three Successive EPL Wins

It was a tension-filled ending for Chelsea as they hosted their London rivals, Fulham at Stamford Bridge earlier today, January 13.

After playing 45 minutes without scoring, Fulham were punished in the additional second minute of the first half when Issa Diop fouled Raheem Sterling in the penalty box.

Even though it was suspected to be a soft contact, the referee gave a penalty and the VAR agreed to it. Chelsea’s highest goalscorer, Cole Palmer converted the penalty kick in the additional 4th minute of the first half.

In the second half, it was a show of mistakes from both ends but none was able to take advantage of the miss-passes.

The best goalscoring opportunity fell on the part of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher whose technique only ended the ball on the sidebar.

Despite how open the game was, especially in the last ten minutes, Chelsea escaped with a maximum of three points courtesy of Palmer’s penalty.

Chelsea have now recorded three Premier League wins for the first time so far this season. Recall they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 on December 27, defeated Luton 3-2 on December 30, and now Fulham 1-0.

The three victories have taken coach Mauricio Porchetino and his boys to the 8th spot with 31 points in 21 games, pending the outcome of other Premier League matchday 21 fixtures.