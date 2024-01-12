Ian Maatsen Completes His Move From Chelsea To Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea defender, Ian Maatsen, has moved to German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Ian Maatsen wasn’t able to establish himself at Chelsea after making waves on loan at Burnley during the 2022-2023 season.

So far this season, the 21-year-old Dutch defender has managed to make just three starts of his 15 appearances for Chelsea.

Despite an uncertain future at the club, the former Netherlands under-21 star decided to extend his stay at Chelsea until 2026 instead of remaining at Burnley on a permanent deal.

The flexible left-back, who can also play on the left wing, joined Chelsea in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven.

Since Ian Maatsen failed in breaking into coach Mauricio Porchetino’s side, he will stay at Borussia Dortmund until June 30, 2024, and might make the move permanent if the German side offers him a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Ahead of Dortmund’s Bundesliga game against Darmstadt on Saturday, the club’s head coach, Edin Terzic, acknowledged Maatsen’s capacity to have a positive impact on the club.

“We hope that Ian will quickly fit into the group and become an important factor for us,” the coach said on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Note that Ian Maatsen is Borussia Dortmund’s second loan signing so far this January. On Thursday, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho made his return to the Bundesliga club on loan for the rest of the season.