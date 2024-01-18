Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 18th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 18th January 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that the explosion killed two persons, wounded about 80 others and destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the cause of the blast being attributed to the activities of illegal miners is worrisome.

Tinubu said those responsible for the explosion that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished.

President Tinubu also commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State, calling on all concerned government agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

The President directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed further details about the deadly explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital yesterday.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday night, Makinde told journalists that an investigation into the Tuesday explosion revealed the identity of the owners of the company where the explosion took place.

According to him, information on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate of a mining company indicted for the explosion in the Bodija area of Oyo State showed some foreign names as owners.

The governor also said the death toll in the unfortunate blast had risen to three as one more victim died at a hospital today.

Makinde stated that the state has identified an individual of interest whom security agents should invite for questioning.

The governor clarified that this individual was not involved in banditry or insurgency but rather in illegal mining activities where explosives were stored in a residential area.

The federal government has warned Nigerians about the dangers inherent in getting involved in crowdfunding to raise funds for ransom payments.

The Minister of Defense, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, warned on Wednesday that such practices would worsen the situation and encourage the criminals to make demands after kidnapping their victims as it will make criminal activities attractive.

He gave the note of warning while speaking to journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting in the State House, Abuja.

Naija News reports the Minister spoke against the backdrop of the recent happening in which over N50 million was raised through crowdfunding to pay the ransom for the release of the remaining five daughters of Mansoor Al-Kadriya who were kidnapped in Abuja.

However, Badaru insisted that while the government is concerned about the kidnappings, raising ransom through crowdfunding won’t help the situation.

The Minister said if ransoms are not paid and the kidnappers get starved of money, gradually they will stop such criminal activities.

The federal government has assured labour unions in the country that it would fulfil all promises made to them and Nigerian workers.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the promise on behalf of the government on Wednesday when she visited the office of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

She assured that the government would continue to pay the N35,000 wage award as agreed, including the outstanding balance to workers, and the new minimum wage would also be addressed.

The Minister, however, asked for the labour unions to maintain an open communication channel with the government even as she reiterated that the government of President Bola Tinubu is labour-friendly.

On the issue of the new national minimum wage, Onyejeocha gave assurance that the committee would soon start work and that the federal government is committed to the task.

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has raised concerns about efforts to annul the 2023 presidential election in a manner reminiscent of the 1993 election annulment by former Head of State Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, Soyinka highlighted the intentions of those advocating for an interim government, suggesting their aim was to let history repeat itself.

Soyinka’s comments came in response to the post-election remarks made by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Baba-Ahmed had controversially stated that Nigeria had no president-elect yet following the announcement of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the election winner.

He argued that Tinubu’s potential presidency would be unconstitutional, claiming he did not meet the legal requirements.

The Nobel laureate expressed strong disapproval of Baba-Ahmed’s interview, labeling it “a disgraceful interview.”

President Bola Tinubu has directed the establishment of a presidential committee to probe potential violations of explosive control laws in the country, prompted by the recent explosions in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The Tuesday night explosion in the Bodija area resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, injuries to approximately 80 individuals, and extensive damage to numerous buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

Responding to inquiries from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting overseen by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, disclosed that the council has mandated an immediate investigation to uncover the precise cause of the unfortunate explosion.

A former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the Bola Tinubu government has been hijacked by a power cabal.

Dalung made the claim on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The former minister alleged that members of the cabals include some of Tinubu’s appointees in the Presidency who are working with vested interests outside the government.

He also stated that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari was hijacked by a cabal that determined the happenings in the presidency.

Dalung asserted that the cabal determined the people to see Buhari and the memo that should be treated by the former president.

According to Dalung, the President should appoint only those who believe in his vision, and who he knows.

A lawyer, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to stop Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers from re-presenting the 2024 budget to the state House of Assembly.

The lawyer, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1718/2023, is also seeking an order of court to restrain the State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House from screening and confirming the commissioners appointed by Governor Fubara.

The Senior Advocate asked the court to stop the moves pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Ajulo further urged the court to take cognizance of the motion on notice attached with the suit and stop the holding of plenary sessions by the 27 members of the State House of Assembly out of the 32 members.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to reports that the federal government approved the huge sum of N3bn for the verification of the national social register.

Obi, in a post via his X platform account on Wednesday, questioned the rationale behind such approval and lamented that such could only happen in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls there are reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the release of N3 billion for the verification of the National Social Register. This has triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians both on and off social media.

In his own reaction, Obi described the report as a sad surprise and lamented that the amount approved for national register verification is more than the amount budgeted for some critical activities in the 2024 budget.

He added that the political leaders in the country must learn to focus on the critical areas of national development, and national security instead of seeking their personal comfort.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, has criticized the Charles Soludo-led Anambra government for penalizing traditional rulers in the state for giving chieftaincy titles to specific individuals.

Naija News recalls that the traditional ruler of Neni was suspended last week by the Anambra State Government’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Tony Nwabunwanne.

In response to the suspension, Achebe who chairs the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, stated in a news release on Wednesday that the state government should respect the traditional institution.

In the 14-point letter, Achebe criticized the state government’s handling of Ezeani’s suspension.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.