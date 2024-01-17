‘It Can Only Happen In Nigeria’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Report Of N3bn Approval For National Social Register Verification

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to reports that the federal government approved the huge sum of N3bn for the verification of the national social register.

Obi, in a post via his X platform account on Wednesday, questioned the rationale behind such approval and lamented that such could only happen in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls there are reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the release of N3 billion for the verification of the National Social Register. This has triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians both on and off social media.

In his own reaction, Obi described the report as a sad surprise and lamented that the amount approved for national register verification is more than the amount budgeted for some critical activities in the 2024 budget.

He added that the political leaders in the country must learn to focus on the critical areas of national development, and national security instead of seeking their personal comfort.

The former Anambra State Governor wrote: “It is very surprising to hear that the sum of N3 billion was approved for verification of national register of the poor. This can only happen in Nigeria. I have maintained that we must decisively deal with the issue of cost of governance in Nigeria now as a matter of urgency.

“Sadly, this very huge amount approved just for verification of national register of the poor is more than three times the amount of N908,699,435 which was budgeted for our National Library.

“This is happening at a time in our nation when we need all the manpower training to to keep our work force productive. Our national library, a very critical infrastructure in our nation, seemingly abandoned, lacks books and educational materials.

“The same amount, would have made a significant impact, if prudently and transparently managed. Moreso, with more than half of our population battling with absolute and multi dimensional poverty, one wonders why such a huge sum was approved for just verification of national register of the poor, when the same amount could have been directed towards actual poverty alleviation. This approval raises a fundamental question: how come the data for poverty alleviation has not been verified on a regular basis?

“The inability of we the leaders to prioritise our expenditure and focus on the critical areas of national development, and national security, are the challenges weighing down on our nation today.

“Unless we begin to sacrifice our personal comfort for the good of society, and begin to care more for the people, especially the less privileged ones, our nation will continue to grapple with all forms of societal ills caused by high level of poverty.”