Betta Edu: Tinubu Approved N3 Billion For National Social Register Verification – Presidency

The Presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N3 billion for the verification of the National Social Register.

Naija News reports that the social register was created under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for cash transfers and other social investment programmes.

It was learned that a memo dated December 18, 2023, from the Office of Chief of the Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, that three billion naira for the verification of the national social register was from the COVID-19 palliative fund.

Speaking with The Punch on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said investigation has begun into the activities of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Onanuga called for restraint and patience from Nigerians in light of the ongoing investigation of the suspended minister, Betta Edu, over alleged N585m fraud.

The presidential aide warned against the media trial of Edu and appealed to Nigerians to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to do their job thoroughly.

He said: “The President has directed the EFCC to investigate the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and all these matters are under investigation already.

“I am sure that the EFCC had seen that memo from the Office of the Chief of Staff and they are doing something about these findings.

“Let us allow them to do their work. Let us not do a double investigation on the same issue or a media trial on an issue that is under investigation. Nigerians should exercise patience.

“When the EFCC is done with their findings, they will tender their report to the President, who will then act on the result of the investigation.”