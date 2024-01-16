Imo Safe, Ready For Business — Tinubu Declares

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that Imo State is secure and prepared for economic activities.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this announcement in Owerri during the second-term inauguration event of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He emphasized that despite the previous challenges with insecurity, the state is now in a stable condition and open for business.

According to Tinubu: “Imo is safe and ready for business.”

The president praised the residents of Imo State for choosing to reelect Uzodimma for a second term.

He characterized Uzodimma as an industrious governor and lauded his forward-looking initiatives for the state.

The president provided assurance that the state now has a reliable and dedicated Democrat who will consistently prioritize the well-being of the citizens.

Recently, Imo State has become a scene of violence and abductions, purportedly associated with Biafra agitators and unidentified armed individuals.

Despite accusations, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have refuted any connection to these incidents.

Tinubu Reveals Plans To Tackle ‘Japa’ Syndrome

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government, in collaboration with sub-nationals, will train more persons to fill the professional gap now conspicuous in health, tech and other sectors due to the ‘Japa’ syndrome.

Naija News reports that Tinubu gave the assurance on Monday at Owerri, the Imo state capital, shortly after Governor Hope Uzodimma took the oath of office for a second term.

Tinubu said Nigerians should not be bothered about the mass exodus of skilled workers from the country, assuring the citizens that more people would be trained.

Speaking further, the President said the education of children and youths is a priority for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He said, “You see the priority in industrialisation. Healthcare will receive more allocation and more attention.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about the Japa syndrome, we will train more people, and we will supply them self.”

Story continues below advertisement

The President also assured the people of the South-East that “the peace you are enjoying here will be better, and we will work more to achieve that peace”.