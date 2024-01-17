Lawyer Files Suit To Stop Gov. Fubara From Re-presenting 2024 Budget To Rivers House Of Assembly

A lawyer, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to stop Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers from re-presenting the 2024 budget to the state House of Assembly.

The lawyer, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1718/2023 is also seeking an order of court to restrain the State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House from screening and confirming the commissioners appointed by Governor Fubara.

The Senior Advocate asked the court to stop the moves pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Ajulo further urged the court to take cognizance of the motion on notice attached with the suit and stop the holding of plenary sessions by the 27 members of the State House of Assembly out of the 32 members.

Naija News recalls that in an attempt to resolve the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, which has pitched Governor Fubara against his predecessor in office, who is now the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, some resolutions were reached at a meeting facilitated by President Bola Tinubu.

Part of the resolutions reached was that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Fubara by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Also, it was agreed that the remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Staff must be reinstated immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, it was resolved that the Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.

It was resolved that the Rivers Governor shall re-present the state 2024 budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly and the names of all the commissioners who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval.