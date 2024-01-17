Tinubu Govt Has Been Hijacked By Cabal – Dalung

A former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the Bola Tinubu government has been hijacked by a power cabal.

Dalung made the claim on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The former minister alleged that members of the cabals include some of Tinubu’s appointees in the Presidency who are working with vested interests outside the government.

He also stated that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari was hijacked by a cabal that determined the happenings in the presidency.

Dalung asserted that the cabal determined the people to see Buhari and the memo that should be treated by the former president.

According to Dalung, the President should appoint only those who believe in his vision, and who he knows.

He said: “The cabal is possible and avoidable. The only way to avoid this cabal while making your first critical appointments which is the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Minister of Justice – you must be able to bring the people whom you know and believe in your vision.

“These cabals we are talking about, their foot soldiers are more active than them, they don’t hold strategic appointments, but they are either SA, or PA, the Chief of Staff.

“These are the people who leak the memos and monitor everything the President is doing and relating it to the powers vested outside the government.

“Even this very government has been hijacked by the cabals.”