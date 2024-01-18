Ex-PDP Chairman In Ogun, Bayo Dayo Defects To APC

A one-time chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Adebayo Dayo, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Dayo pledged his allegiance to the APC on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The Ogun APC, through its Publicity Secretary in the State, Tunde Oladunjoye, released a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday, expressing that although Dayo’s defection should have occurred earlier, it is nevertheless a positive move in the correct direction.

“We welcome Engr. Dayo into the progressives fold. We salute his courage and hope to tap from his rich grassroots political experience,” the APC statement noted.

The party also reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fair and equal opportunity for everyone, emphasizing that in the APC, there is no distinction between founders and joiners. All members are considered stakeholders and part of the party’s family.

Furthermore, the Ogun APC expressed optimism that in the coming days, more members of the Ogun state PDP will defect and align themselves with the honourable and industrious governor in elevating Ogun state to new heights.

This, the party said, will truly give significance to the slogan ‘Igbega Ipinle Ogun, ajose gbogbo wa ni’.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said politicians are the biggest problem confronting the country’s electoral system.

Naija News reports that Gaduje made this known on Wednesday while receiving the director of election and party monitoring for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hawa Habibu.

The former Governor of Kano State admitted that while insecurity is a huge concern for the conduct of elections, politicians also contribute to the problems affecting the electoral umpire.

He said, “It is important for INEC to undertake the exercise so that they can obtain the viability of political parties for the sake of planning and records and in conformity with the law.

“I know one of the biggest problems of INEC in conducting elections is insecurity. Everyone will say INEC, but it is the politicians.

“So in order to understand the rules and regulations of elections in order to understand what is required to be a civilized politician, our institutions will be educating our people from time to time so that they can abide by the rules, and it will be digital.

“We have also directed that in all our party offices, ranging from wards to local government, zones, and states, basically the officers must be available.”