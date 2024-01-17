Lagos Police Commissioner Gives Update On Mohbad Investigations, Blames End SARS Protests For Delay

The Commissioner for Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, has blamed the #ENDSARS protests for the delay in getting the toxicology report on the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Alboa, popularly known as MohBad.

The Police boss said the destruction of the Lagos State forensic laboratory during the 2020 EndSARS protests made it necessary for them to send the samples to the United States for analysis.

Before the attack, the center offered Forensic Serology, Relationship DNA Analysis, Forensic DNA Analysis and Crime Scene Processing.

Three months after, the results are yet to be ready, Fayoade disclosed on Wednesday while fielding questions from newsmen at the state police command headquarters where he fielded questions during a parade of some suspects.

According to him, if the forensic lab were still operational, the test analysis could have been carried out in Nigeria, and the results ready.

He, however, promised that the results of Mohbad’s death would be made public as soon as they arrived from the US.

“You will recall that some years back, the Lagos State government built a state of the art laboratory, however quite unfortunately, sane laboratory what millions of naira was destroyed by urchins during the EndSars protest. If that laboratory was not destroyed we wouldn’t have had cause to send the sample from the deceased to the US for toxicology examination.

“It is sad to say that we are yet to receive the toxicology report. We are still awaiting the arrival of the report from the US. We will make public the outcome when we receive it” he said.

Naija News recalls Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under a controversial circumstance and was buried the next day.

Following public outcry, the late singer’s body was exhumed and some tests were carried out. The nurse who administered an injection on him was also arrested in line with the ongoing investigations.