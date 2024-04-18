Court Okays Substituted Service On Mohbad’s Wife For DNA Test

The Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, has granted a substituted service on Wunmi, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The order permits the legal representatives of Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, to serve notice of a pending DNA test application by posting documents at Wunmi’s last-known address.

The court’s decision, revealed in a statement signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family’s legal team, follows unsuccessful attempts by the court sheriff to personally deliver the documents to Wunmi.

Emmanuel Oroko, who leads the legal team, argued for the necessity of the substituted service after two failed attempts to reach Wunmi directly.

This legal move is part of the ongoing processes concerning the paternity issues raised by the Aloba family following the singer’s untimely death.

Odumosu stated that, “If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit. The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

“It will be recalled that the Aloba family is contesting the paternity of baby Liam and filed an application before the Family Court wherein it sought an order of the court against Wunmi to present herself and baby Liam for a DNA test at any recognised laboratory in Lagos.”

The statement added that the singer’s wife, in a viral video, said she was ready for a DNA test, noting that she had never been available for the court sheriff to serve her the originating motion.

Odumosu however disclosed that the matter had been adjourned till next month for the report of service.

Wunmi’s lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle in a chat with Punch, denied knowledge of the court order.

He said, “We don’t have the court order. If we have an order, we will advise her to adhere to it. That is not a problem. But we are not aware of any order. I am just hearing that from you.”