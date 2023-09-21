Police Gives Update On Mohbad’s Autopsy, Result

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday confirmed that the autopsy of the late singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad has been concluded.

The Police in a statement released via its account on X platform (formerly Twitter) said the autopsy was successfully completed and further information would be provided to members of the public as soon as the results are available.

The Police statement titled; ‘Mohbad: Autopsy Update’ reads: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.”

Naija News recalls the Police had earlier exhumed Mohbad’s corpse to conduct an autopsy into the cause of the singer’s death.

The 27-year-old singer had died under mysterious circumstances on the 12th of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular artist had stirred reaction across board, with some Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley, and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun, and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.