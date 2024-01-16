EFCC: Latest Betta Edu News, Updates On Humanitarian Ministry Scandal For Jan. 16, 2024

As the controversy associated with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation rages on, Naija News brings you the latest update on suspended Minister, Betta Edu, her predecessor Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq and others associated with the scandal.

The Presidency has reacted to the calls by Nigerians and opposition parties for the suspension of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Naija News reports that New Planet Projects, a company co-founded by the minister, was reported to have benefited from an N438 million contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

A leaked document revealed that the firm received the fund as payment for “consultancy fees” from the humanitarian ministry, which has been enmeshed in several scandals.

However, the interior minister has since denied any wrongdoing, saying he had ceased to be a director of the company in 2019

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has confirmed the invitation of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over an N438 million contract scandal.

Naija News reported that the CBB, in a letter to Tunji-Ojo, asked him to appear before the Bureau on Tuesday (today) at its headquarters situated at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The letter was signed by the Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Gwimi S.P., on behalf of the Bureau’s Chairman, Murtala Aliyu.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the CCB, Veronica Kato, confirmed that the Bureau had commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by Tunji-Ojo.

The Presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N3 billion for the verification of the National Social Register.

Naija News reports that the social register was created under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for cash transfers and other social investment programmes.

It was learned that a memo dated December 18, 2023, from the Office of Chief of the Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, that three billion naira for the verification of the national social register was from the COVID-19 palliative fund.

Speaking with The Punch on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said investigation has begun into the activities of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.