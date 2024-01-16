CCB Confirms Invitation Of Tunji-Ojo Over N438 Million Contract

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has confirmed the invitation of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over an N438 million contract scandal.

Naija News reported that the CBB, in a letter to Tunji-Ojo, asked him to appear before the Bureau on Tuesday (today) at its headquarters situated at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The letter was signed by the Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Gwimi S.P., on behalf of the Bureau’s Chairman, Murtala Aliyu.

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the CCB, Veronica Kato, confirmed that the Bureau had commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by Tunji-Ojo.

“It can be recalled that the minister has been in the news recently for an alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, particularly, a conflict of interest in the execution of a contract awarded to a company belonging to the Minister by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs”, she said.

Naija News reports that New Planet Projects, a company co-founded by the minister, was reported to have benefited from an N438 million contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

A leaked document revealed that the firm received the fund as payment for “consultancy fees” from the humanitarian ministry, which has been enmeshed in several scandals.

However, the interior minister has since denied any wrongdoing, saying he had ceased to be a director of the company in 2019.