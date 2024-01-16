Commotion As Seven Family Members Die In Kano Fire Incident

Residents of Tudun Wada, an area in the Nassarawa Local Government area of Kano State, were thrown into mourning on Monday after a tragic midnight fire outbreak claimed the lives of several family members.

Naija News learnt that the devastating incident was caused by an electric spark that occurred when power was restored.

The PUNCH quoted a resident named Malam Idi Maikatako, to have disclosed that the unfortunate event took place while the family was asleep, resulting in the death of the father, mother, and five of their children.

The sixth child survived but is currently hospitalized.

“The incident happened as a result of an electric spark when power was restored,” Maikatako alleged.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident but said the victims died as a result of suffocation from smoke generated by the fire outbreak.

“We got a distress call in the wee hours of today through one Ibrahim Sani. When our men got to the scene, they discovered it was a residential house that was razed by fire.

“Seven people lost their lives in the incident as they were suffocated by the smoke from the incident. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead,” Yusif.