Bandits Kidnap Retired School Principal Who Went To Deliver Ransom In Kaduna State

A former school principal, whose identity remains unknown, was kidnapped by terrorists after willingly offering to deliver the ransom demanded for the release of individuals previously abducted in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A former federal lawmaker from the state and social activist, Shehu Sani, revealed this on Tuesday via the X platform (formerly Twitter), adding that the retired principal had endured three days in the terrorists’ captivity.

He wrote: “A retired School principal who volunteered to deliver ransom to kidnappers in order to secure the release of a victim has also been held by the kidnappers in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State. He’s been in captivity for 3 days now; the abductors made calls to his family for his ransom.”

Birnin Gwari has become a focal point for terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

In September 2023, residents of Birnin-Gwari raised concerns about a continuous nine-day spate of bandits and criminal activities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway. During this period, over 44 individuals were reported to have been kidnapped by these elements.

Due to the alarming situation, drivers and commuters on the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway have opted for alternative routes, driven by concerns for their safety.

Additionally, Naija News gathered that Ansaru terrorists have reportedly taken control of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in Kaduna State, imposing a ban on political activities within the region.