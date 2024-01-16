AS Roma Considering Club Legend To Replace Jose Mourinho As Club’s Manager

Following the departure of head coach Jose Mourinho, Italian side AS Roma is in talks with the club legend, Daniele De Rossi as a potential replacement for the Portuguese gaffer.

Announcing the development in a tweet on Tuesday, renowned sports influencer Fabrizio Romano in a tweet detailed that De Rossi was keen on returning to the club after having a successful football career with the club.

Romano wrote, “Contacts already taking place between AS Roma and Daniele de Rossi as potential new head coach.

“De Rossi, keen on this possibility as he always had the dream to return to the club.

“Final decision expected soon.”

Naija News had earlier reported that AS Roma sacked the legendary Jose Mourinho with immediate effect after an abysmal run of games.

Jose Mourinho, who was seen as the best thing to ever happen to the club about two years ago, was seen as the club’s problem from the end of last season to this season.

The relationship between Mourinho and the management of the club became worse after they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio.

Amidst that, under the watch of the Portuguese tactician, Roma have managed to win just one out of their last six Serie A games. They are currently sitting 9th in the league table with 29 points in 20 games.

Recall that Mourinho, who joined Roma in 2021, became a household name at the club after leading them to win the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

Unfortunately, that was the best they could get from the highly successful coach who has won virtually everything in club football while at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United.