Pep Guardiola Wins 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Coach

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has been named the winner of the Fifa Best Men’s Coach at the award ceremony held in London on Monday, January 15.

Pep Guardiola won the award ahead of Filippo Inzaghi who led Inter Milan to the final of the UEFA Champions League during the 2022-2023 season, and Luciano Spalletti who led Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season.

Note that Inzaghi is currently the manager of Salernitana in Italian Serie A and Spalletti is currently the head coach of Italy national team.

Pep Guardiola won the award ahead of the aforementioned managers after leading Manchester City to win the historic treble – Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup – last season.

Manchester City have won the Premier League and the FA Cup a couple of times but last season was the first time in the history of the club for them to win the Champions League.

After winning the award, Pep Guardiola said: “I want to share this award with Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti.

“Our owners of Man City and our CEO for starting the brilliant idea of the city football group. thank you to my backroom staff and our players. eight years we’ve been together. living with them has been a pleasure.

“Thank you to my dad. I am so happy he is here tonight and of course my brothers and sisters. Thank you to my kids and my wife. It would never be possible to live as a professional without her.”