The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has promised that he and his team would have to write “another book” at the club after completing club football in terms of titles.

Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to win everything in club football within the last 12 months. He helped City to win the historic treble – the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League – for the first time in the Premier League since 1999.

Afterward, Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to win their first UEFA Super League and then crowned it all with a FIFA Club World Cup victory. This makes Manchester City the first English club to win five major titles in a single season.

Despite his belief that “the job is done” with Manchester City’s recent Club World Cup win, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is not above taking criticism while his team is losing.

So far in this Premier League season, City have struggled to win games as they are currently sitting sixth in the standings.

Ahead of their Premier League game against Everton at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, Pep Guardiola said: “Now we go to the shop, buy another book and start to write again.”

He added: “I have a feeling the job is done. I thought about when we won the Champions League but then I thought ‘Super Cup, we don’t have it, World Cup, we don’t have it’. Now we have everything.”

Pep Guardiola and his boys have advanced to the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will take on Copenhagen.

After winning once in their previous six Premier League games, Manchester City are going into their league game against Everton in 4th place with 34 points, six points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola said: “When you don’t win, you are nothing, zero. They are waiting around the corner. People say ‘You don’t accept criticism’. It is part of the job.

“If you are in the business of being a football manager, you have to accept people will criticize you just because you don’t win. OK, we have to try and win the next game.

“What you have done in the past, as much as you win, the more they want you to fail.

“I have felt that since the day we won the sextuple with Barcelona [in 2009]. But the titles we have won are unbelievable.

“People give credit just because we win. You have to look further than that. The moment we don’t win, they will pick apart absolutely everything.

“But that is what is nice. It is OK. We go again and we will see what happens.”