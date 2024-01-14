What Kaduna NNPP Supporters Did To Gov Yusuf As He Passes Through Kaduna To Kano – [Photos]

A large number of enthusiastic supporters from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement gathered in Kaduna State as Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf’s convoy passed through the state.

Naija News reports that Yusuf was among the four governors who went to the Supreme Court in Abuja for the final rulings on the 2023 gubernatorial disputes on Friday.

However, while his counterparts had returned to their states, Governor Yusuf decided not to fly into Kano; instead, he arrived in Kaduna State, and his convoy made its way through roads filled with cheering crowds.

Thousands of supporters and well-wishers are expected to welcome the Governor at Kwanar Dangora, where they will accompany him to the Government House.

“We have to give them (the opposition) the same dose or even more that they wanted to serve us. They had planned for this if they succeeded, but God is in control. The judiciary has done the right thing and justice has prevailed. We are going to welcome the people’s governor, their choice and whom we voted for.

“It wasn’t easy at all these past months, and that’s why we have to show him love today,” Daily Trust quoted one of the supporters, Nasiru Muhammad, saying.

See more photos below: