Cult Groups Write Ogun Monarch, Other Traditional Rulers, Beg For Forgiveness

Two cult groups, Neo Black Movement, popularly called Aye, and the National Association of Airlords (also known as Eiye Confraternity), Sagamu chapter, have begged the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi and other traditional rulers in Remoland to forgive them of their wrongdoings.

The cult group conveyed their remorse via a viral letter.

They pleaded for mercy and promised to abide by the laws of the country.

While the letter from the Eiye Confraternity was dated December 22, 2023, that of Aye was dated December 26.

Naija News understands that Sagamu has been enmeshed in fatal cult clashes said to have claimed no fewer than 30 lives.

The leadership of the community, in collaboration with police, vigilance groups, the So-Safe Corps as well as Amotekun had formed a task force to deal with the menace.

The Eiye Confraternity in its letter titled, “Letter of Apology,” and signed by “Supreme Most Eiye Confraternity,” read, “We the above-named association of Sagamu chapter, hereby apologise to everyone in the community as we are ready to operate and follow any rules and regulations been laid down by the community to stop any future recurrence.

“We are begging for your forgiveness and to please find a place in your heart to forgive us for the wrongdoings and barbaric acts that had occurred in the past, as it will not repeat itself.

“We are deeply sorry once again; we are all making use of this medium in promising the community that Sagamu shall be peaceful till the end of time.”

Similarly, the Neo-Black Movement’s letter partly read, “We the above-named organisation want to use this medium to let the community know that we are a peaceful organisation and we will remain one.

“We also want to use this medium to appreciate your efforts in making sure there’s peaceful co-existence within Sagamu and Remo at large. Long Live Sagamu!”