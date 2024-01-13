AFCON 2023 Starts Today, Super Eagles Kick Things Off On Sunday

The AFCON 2023 will finally commence in Ivory Coast later tonight as the opening ceremony is set to take over the airwaves around 7 p.m. local time.

The AFCON 2023 opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000 seating capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium in northern Abidjan, the capital city of Ivory Coast.

As usual, the opening ceremony is expected to be a funfair involving music, dance, speeches, and other forms of entertainment.

Nigerian music star, Yemi Alade is expected to be one of the beautiful voices that will entertain the millions of people who will tune in to the ceremony.

After the funfair, the main business will take center stage at 9 p.m. with the opening game between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

For football enthusiasts in Nigeria, the aforementioned action can be followed via NTA, DSTV, and of course Startime. While those in the United Kingdom can enjoy it via Sky Sports.

Sunday, January 14, is the big day for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they will officially commence their campaign in the tournament in Group A.

They will take on lowly-rated Equatorial Guinea at 3 p.m. Nigerian time at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium. The performance of the Eagles in this game could be used to determine how enthusiastic the team’s fans will be going into their game against the hosts, Ivory Coast on January 18, and their last group stage game which is against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.