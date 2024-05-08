Why Michael Nsien Refuses To Assist Super Eagles Coach, Finidi George

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly offered United State-based coach Michael Nsien a pay-per-match contract which the coach has rejected.

Michael Nsien was one of the applicants who applied for the Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach job but wasn’t appointed. Instead, the NFF decided to appoint Finidi George as the country’s head coach.

Currently, the NFF is hunting for an assistant coach for Finidi and Michael Nsien who is the current coach of the US Under-19 team was considered for the position.

However, the American-based coach reportedly wanted the NFF to match his current contract in the United States or offer him something better before he could accept to return to Nigeria for the job.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian-born American coach claimed that the NFF couldn’t meet his demands which forced the deal to crash.

“Yes, they (NFF) approached me. They cannot meet my salary requirements,” Nsien told the Punch.

A source from the NFF told the Punch that the football federation approached Michael Nsien but the negotiation didn’t go far before it crashed.

The source said, “We didn’t even get that far as per the contract talks. They asked him for an amount per game and he said if it’s not a full contract no need to discuss more, that the NFF has to match or better his current contract with the US team.”