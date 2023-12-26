All You Need To Know About 2023 AFCON Stadiums In Ivory Coast

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will start on January 13 and end on February 11 across six stadiums in Ivory Coast.

For the first time in the history of the AFCON, all the stadiums that will be used for the 2023 edition of the tournament in Ivory Coast are completely roofed. This is a new feat in the history of African football.

In this article, Naija News will take you through the stadiums, stating their capacities, the year it was opened, groups that will play their 2023 AFCON games in them, and their locations.

1. Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé:

The Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé is also known as Alassane Ouattara Stadium in northern Abidjan in Ivory Coast. The stadium which was opened in 2020 is the largest in Ivory Coast with a 60,000 seating capacity.

The stadium which has grass surface is expected to host most Group A games during the 2023 AFCON and the final of the tournament. Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group A alongside the hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

2. Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

The Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium is also known as Le Félicia. It is located in Abidjan and was opened in 1964 with a capacity of 33,000.

The grass surface stadium will host one Group A game involving Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau. It will also host most of Group B games which feature Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

3. Stadium of Peace (Stade de la Paix)

The Stadium of Peace was first opened in 1984 and the multi-use stadium is located in Bouaké with 40,000 seating capacity.

The stadium which has a grass surface will host most of Group D games which is featuring Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Angola.

4. Korhogo Stadium

Korhogo Stadium which is also known as Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is located in the city of Korhogo and has a seating capacity of 20,000.

The grass surface stadium which was opened in 2023 will host most of Group E games which feature Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, and Namibia.

5. San Pedro Stadium

San Pedro Stadium which is also known as Laurent Pokou Stadium is located in San Pedro and has a seating capacity of 20,000.

The grass surface stadium which was opened in 2023 will host most Group F games which feature Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania.

6. Yamoussoukro Stadium

The Yamoussoukro Stadium is also known as Charles Konan Banny Stadium and has 20,000 seating capacity. It is located in Yamoussoukro.

The grass surface stadium which was opened in 2022 will host most of the Group C games which feature Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia.