‘A Dream Come True,’ Yemi Alade To Perform At AFCON 2023

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade expressed her excitement, describing it as a ‘dream come true,’ as she announced her upcoming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a post from her official X account, she shared her longstanding desire to perform at football ceremonies, dating back to 2016.

Alade emphasized the significance of prayer and verbalizing one’s aspirations, expressing her honour at the opportunity to perform at AFCON.

Alade also described the feat as “a dream come true“.

She wrote, “I cannot buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires.

“Since 2016, I have desired to perform at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by 100’s of dancers and millions of people.

“A lot of calls came in almost every year when football championship preparations were made, but none was favourable.

“I never said this, but at some point, I started feeling like my team was chasing them away, but something told me to let them do their job.

“7 years after, I’m performing at AFCON. It’s indeed an honour and a dream come true. It’s just the beginning! God bless my team.”

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Yemi Alade, considered one of the best female musicians both in the country and on the continent, gained significant recognition in the music industry after the release of her hit “Johnny” in 2014.

Known for her versatility, Alade performs her songs in French, Yoruba, and English. Her achievements include winning the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female in both 2015 and 2016.