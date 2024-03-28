‘Stupidity At Its Peak’ – Yemi Alade Reacts To Reports Of Being Sexually Harassed

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has debunked reports making rounds about being sexually harassed in the music industry and her inability to secure awards.

Naija News reports that viral reports online alleged that the ‘Johnny’ crooner had failed to earn any awards in the music industry over her refusal to sleep with men.

In a post via Instagram on Thursday, the singer described the reports as stupidity at its peak and unintelligent write-up.

Yemi Alade clarified she never granted any interview regarding the news making rounds, adding that the reports are from mongers of false news.

She wrote, “So y’all gon start creating false stories every time you get bored? SMH! Stupidity at its peak! Very unintelligent write-up.

“When I read the interview that Yemi Alade recently did, I was like “Wow, Yemi Alade don suffer”. Mtchewwwwww get a job stupíd rumor mongers of false news.

“Unintelligent excuse for a bug with phone!! Aka dùmb blogger.”

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade, has opened up on pressure from family and friends to get married.

Naija News reports that the 34-year-old singer, during a recent interview with Cool FM, said she is not feeling pressured about getting married, insisting that it would happen at the right time.

According to the ‘Johnny’ crooner, the pressure to marry and have children comes from people she respects, adding they should be patient with her because finding the right partner is more crucial than getting married.